Drunk prohibited driver fined $3,000 after rollover crash on highway

A prohibited driver who was drunk last year when he rolled a vehicle on Highway 1 in Dallas has been ordered to pay $3,000 in fines and placed on another year-long driving prohibition.

Shane Adam Yablonski, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08, driving while prohibited and breach of an undertaking.

Court heard Yablonski was driving a vehicle when it rolled on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Lafarge Bridge on Sept. 14.

When police arrived at the scene, they found empty beer cans and said Yablonski appeared drunk and smelled like booze. He was also in the company of his girlfriend, violating a no-contact undertaking put in place as part of an assault investigation.

He was arrested and blew blood-alcohol readings of 0.13 and 0.12 — both well over the legal limit of 0.08.

“The difference between impaired driving causing death and impaired driving not causing death is often just luck,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong told Yablonski.

“It is very serious.”

Armstrong fined Yablonski $3,000 and prohibited him from driving for a further 12 months. Court heard he is already under an indefinite prohibition.