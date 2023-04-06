Public urged to be careful with fire as valley bottoms dry out

Photo: Mike Biden

The BC Wildfire Service is urging the public to be careful with fire this spring.

While snowpacks in the mountains are deep, valley bottoms are very dry and have received little to no precipitation so far this spring.

There have already been a handful open burns that have escaped control this spring, like one Tuesday afternoon near the Penticton Airport. The Kelowna Fire Department also snuffed a wildfire in the Kirschner Mountain area of Kelowna overnight.

While there are currently no open fire prohibitions in effect in the Kamloops Fire Centre, anyone conducting an open fire should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires.

Those conducting open burns are being reminded of the open burning regulations:

Establish a fuel break around your Category 2 or Category 3 burn and ensure the fire site is away from buildings, trees, and other combustible materials.

Ensure someone is always monitoring the fire so it doesn't spread beyond its intended size.

Ensure that sufficient tools and water on site to control the fire.

Anyone who lights an open fire must also comply with B.C.'s air quality control legislation and follow the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations. Check the local venting index by calling 1 888 281-2992 or visiting: l Venting | Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

Make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area.

Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1 888 797-1717.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.