Hamer-Jackson leaves closed council meeting, disagrees with its purpose

The mayor of Kamloops chose to leave a closed council meeting at its onset on Thursday morning, saying he felt the issue being discussed was “a personal matter” rather than city business.

On Thursday, a special open council meeting was held at 8 a.m., during which council voted to move into a closed meeting. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson voted in opposition.

“I feel that this is more of a personal issue, not a city issue," the mayor said in the meeting. "I don’t feel that the taxpayers should be paying for personal issues."

Hamer-Jackson went on to mention a press conference that councillors held in mid-March in response to the mayor’s sweeping unilateral changes to the city's standing committees.

In a joint statement, the city's eight councillors said Hamer-Jackson had subjected them to belittling, repeated disrespect and violated personal and professional boundaries. Hamer-Jackson has denied any wrongdoing.

Hamer-Jackson brought up the press conference while Coun. Mike O’Reilly and Amanda Passmore, the city’s legislative services supervisor, reminded him repeatedly that he couldn’t discuss information related to a closed meeting.

The Community Charter states council members must keep in confidence any information considered during a closed meeting until council decides to release the information.

“This was about a press conference that was in public,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“Mr. Mayor, we have not made the reason for the move into closed, public,” Passmore told the mayor. “The reason for the move into the closed is under section 90.1.i, the receipt of advice that is subject to solicitor-client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose. No other information has been released to the public about the purpose of the closed meeting.”

“Well I don’t even think we should be having a closed meeting,” Hamer-Jackson replied.

“In a press conference, open to everyone, there was allegations against me of crossing personal and professional boundaries. And I would like to ask Coun. [Katie] Neustaeter what those are.”

Neustaeter acknowledged all of council did read such a statement.

“In this closed meeting, we are able to discuss what is necessary in order to move forward, so council as a whole has passed that we will go into closed,” she said.

“That is what we are doing here today. What is on that agenda is in closed, that is confidential information. Your choice whether to share it or not is up to you, but it does behoove you to recognize that confidentiality matters.”

Hamer-Jackson then asked if there was going to be a lawyer at the meeting, to which Passmore said closed meetings called under that particular section of the Community Charter do not require a lawyer to be present.

Hamer-Jackson then tried to put a motion forward to add a public inquiries portion into the open portion of the meeting. No one seconded the motion.

After that, Hamer-Jackson said he was going to recuse himself from the meeting.

“I feel that this is a personal matter," he said.

"I know this was because of a message I sent Coun. Neustaeter, just between her and myself, and that she decide to share it with everyone else, and I believe this is a personal matter and I don’t believe the citizens of Kamloops should be paying for this."

Passmore said there was no conflict of interest and no legal reason for the mayor to leave the closed meeting, but he was under no obligation to attend.

Hamer-Jackson left the meeting and Coun. Margot Middleton took over chair duties for the closed portion.

This is the second time Hamer-Jackson has left a meeting. He chose to recuse himself from an entire open council meeting in December citing a conflict of interest last fall.

Hamer-Jackson was also excluded from two closed council meetings, also in December, where the other members of council and city staff discussed potential legal risks to the city.