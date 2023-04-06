Police ask for information, witnesses after early-morning house fire on Seymour Street

Photo: Kristen Holliday Investigators at the scene of an early-morning fire Thursday in the 900-block of Seymour Street.

Police are investigating a fire that started early Thursday morning at a house in downtown Kamloops.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers were attending to a different matter on the 600-block of Seymour Street when they were alerted to the nearby fire.

The incident took place at about 5 a.m.

“The officers attended and observed the west side of a residence on fire,” Evelyn said.

“They knocked on the doors and windows and yelled into the residence to alert anyone who might be inside, but no one responded.”

Evelyn said Kamloops Fire Rescue crews extinguished the blaze and determined no one had been inside at the time.

She said police are continuing to investigate, adding it’s too early in the investigation to make any assumptions about the cause of the fire — including whether it’s suspicious.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the fire or those who have related video footage or information to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.