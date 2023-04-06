Traffic snarled on Mission Flats after transport truck suffers significant damage

Photo: Shannon Mitchell
A damaged transport truck is slowing traffic in the Mission Flats area on Thursday morning.
Traffic is moving slowly along Mission Flats Road on Thursday morning after a semi truck suffered significant damage in an accident.
The trailer of a transport truck appears broken, and traffic is being rerouted around the scene, which is near the intersection with Victoria Street West/Summit Drive.
The truck's trailer appears to have struck a barrier.
Castanet Kamloops has asked police for more information about the incident.