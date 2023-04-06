Nominations now open for 2023 Kamloops Business Excellence Awards

Photo: Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Noble Pig partner Maeghan Summers accepts the business of the year award in November at the 2022 Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

Nominations are now open for the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce’s 37th-annual Business Excellence Awards.

“The Business Excellence Awards is an important program for our business community,” said Acacia Pangilinan, executive dire tor of the chamber.

“It is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, dedication and innovation of our local businesses. We encourage everyone to participate by nominating a business that they believe deserves to be recognized.”

Nominations can be submitted online.

The nominee breakfast will take place on June 9 at the Sandman Signature Hotel. Finalists will be unveiled on July 20 at the Tk’emlups powwow arbour.

The Business Excellence Awards gala is slated to take place on Oct. 26 at the Grand Hall at Thompson Rivers University.

Nominations are open until May 31.

Categories are City of Kamloops community service award, Open Door Group inclusive leadership award, Rocky Mountaineer environmental leadership award, Cutting Edge Consulting 1-10 staff award, Kamloops This Week service provider 11-plus staff award, BCLC innovation award, New Gold excellence in trades, Andre’s Electronic Experts retailer of the year, Surreys Murphy Joint Venture not-for-profit of the year, Community Futures Central Interior First Nations employer of the year, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Indigenous business excellence award, Community Futures Thompson Country emerging business of the year, TRU Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics young entrepreneur of the year, Venture Kamloops small business of the year, Abbott Wealth Management - Harbourfront Wealth Management business person of the year and FIT Financial business of the year.