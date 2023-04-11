Alberta man who drove jet boat into ferry cable files lawsuit against B.C. government

Photo: Wikimedia Commons The Little Fort cable ferry crosses the North Thompson River between Barriere and Clearwater, about 90 kilometres north of Kamloops.

An Alberta man who was knocked out when his jet boat hit a ferry cable on the North Thompson River two summers ago is suing the provincial government.

Travis Daniel filed a lawsuit this week in BC Supreme Court, claiming to have suffered extensive injuries as a result of the crash.

According to his notice of civil claim, Daniel was piloting his jet boat south on the North Thompson River on June 26, 2021, when he passed the Little Fort cable ferry.

“The canopy of his jet boat came into contact with a slackened ferry aerial cable,” the claim reads. “Mr Daniel was struck by the cable and knocked unconscious.”

According to Daniel’s lawsuit, he suffered injuries to his head, his teeth, his arms, his back, his neck and his right hand.

“The plaintiff’s injuries have and will continue to cause him suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of income and loss of earning capacity, past and future,” the claim reads.

“The plaintiff will be more susceptible to future injury and degenerative changes because of his injuries.”

Daniel claims in the document that he is still undergoing medical care as a result of the injuries. He is seeking money for pain and suffering, lost income and earning capacity, future cost of care and loss of house maintenance capacity.

In the claim, Daniel blames the crash on the provincial government, which operates the ferry, for failing to tighten a slacked cable and “failing to flag or otherwise highlight the slackened aerial cable in order that boat operators on the river would see it.”

The Little Fort cable ferry is located on the North Thompson River about 90 kilometres north of Kamloops, between Barriere and Clearwater.

None of the allegations in Daniel's claim have been proven in court. Once the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is served, it will have 21 days to file a response.