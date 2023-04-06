Kamloops councillor holds some concern around province's rezoning plans

Photo: Kristen Holliday Local government representatives attend a housing summit put on by the Union of B.C. Municipalities this week.

A Kamloops councillor says he has some concerns about a “blanket policy” from the provincial government to encourage greater neighbourhood density.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk told Castanet Kamloops council is very receptive to ideas around upzoning and densification discussed at the Union of B.C. Municipalities housing summit this week in Vancouver.

However, in reference to the province’s recently announced Homes for People strategy — which includes plans to upzone single family lots province-wide, allowing for the development of townhomes and houseplexes — the city councillor said he would rather see incentives coming from the province.

“If you're a municipality that's saying no to everything, then maybe the provincial government needs to come in and say, 'OK, we're gonna override you in a few things.' But I think we're doing pretty well in Kamloops,” he said.

“We’ve got a really good group at city hall, and the nine of us that really see the value of changing our community and where we need to go for the next 20, 50, 100 years. We need to have that longer term vision, and I think our council is receptive to that with the right project — we're not going to rubber stamp everything.”

Other municipal government representatives have also voiced concern with the provincial measures, noting the importance of public engagement, as well as the need to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with growing density.

Karpuk said local politicians have a good sense of what needs to happen in their communities, adding public engagement is “critical” when it comes to finding a way to achieve density without changing the character of a community.

“At the municipal level, we live in those communities. So we have to be more receptive, more mindful of that change,” he said.

“I am a little concerned that the provincial government is going to take that away from us and just a big stick — whack, everyone has to do this.”

Karpuk said Kamloops is going to see density changes as a quickly growing city, and noted the importance of working together to come up with bold solutions.

He said some possible solutions to space issues and density challenges could include looking at stacked cars as opposed to traditional parking lots, or encouraging developers considering building duplexes to consider fourplexes instead.

This winter, Kamloops council voted in favour of adopting zoning changes for the North Shore area which would help support infill housing and gentle densification.

Coun. Margot Middleton said when considering future densification, she wants to ensure form and character are built into plans, “to make sure that as much as we are impacting neighbourhoods, that we are impacting them in a positive way.”

She noted even though the provincial government is putting forward its proposals, local governments still have some control over how these measures are applied.

“I want to make sure that we're doing it in a sensitive, and what I'm going to call best practices manner, and that we're not setting ourselves up for failure and backlash from communities because we haven't been sensitive to their needs,” Middleton said.

She said Kamloops already has lots of movement when it comes to developing market, affordable and rental housing.

“There's stuff happening, there's already stuff coming up,” Middleton said.

“I think the public likes to see immediate result. And unfortunately, things just take generally a little longer than anybody would really like.”