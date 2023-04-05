City looks to add more than 30 new bus stop shelters by end of next year

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops hopes to install 17 new bus stop shelters by the end of the year and another 15 next year.

The metal shelters — similar to an existing shelter on McGill Road across the street from Thompson Rivers University — are being installed at busy bus stops around the city, according to a City of Kamloops News release Wednesday.

“The new shelters, which will be maintained by an advertising company, feature solar lighting and perforated aluminum panels, which require less maintenance than glass shelters,” the release said.

“The new shelters will make transit a more comfortable transportation option for new and existing riders.”

The shelters are being paid for through a partnership between the city, BC Transit’s shelter program and the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

An additional shelter will be installed on Tk’emlups land on the Mount Paul bus route.

Concrete pads are being poured for the new shelters.

Last year, City of Kamloops Transportation Manager Purvez Irani said the 17 locations had already been chosen.

The city hopes to install 80 new shelters over the next six years to bring Kamloops’ coverage more in line with the national average.

There are 29 existing bus stop shelters in Kamloops, nine of which are owned by the city.