Crews halt prescribed burn near Lytton due to high wind speeds

Photo: BC Wildfire Service
The prescribed burn in the Lytton Creek Gulley on Wednesday.
BC Wildfire Service crews and officials from Lytton First Nation called off a prescribed burn Wednesday in the Lytton Creek Gulley due to high winds.
The 2.3-hectare prescribed burn was about 50 per cent complete when crews decided to call it.
“The remainder of the burn will be completed at a later date due to on-site weather readings in combination with higher than forecasted wind speeds this afternoon,” the BCWS said in a statement.
“Crews will be patrolling throughout the afternoon.”
The burn was intended to reduce wildfire fuel for community protection and ecosystem restoration.