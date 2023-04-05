Crews halt prescribed burn near Lytton due to high wind speeds

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The prescribed burn in the Lytton Creek Gulley on Wednesday.

BC Wildfire Service crews and officials from Lytton First Nation called off a prescribed burn Wednesday in the Lytton Creek Gulley due to high winds.

The 2.3-hectare prescribed burn was about 50 per cent complete when crews decided to call it.

“The remainder of the burn will be completed at a later date due to on-site weather readings in combination with higher than forecasted wind speeds this afternoon,” the BCWS said in a statement.

“Crews will be patrolling throughout the afternoon.”

The burn was intended to reduce wildfire fuel for community protection and ecosystem restoration.