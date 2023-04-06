Lack of access to health care increasing KFR's calls for service, fire chief says

Photo: Castanet

A lack of access to health care is partially to blame for a 32 per cent increase in calls for service last year for Kamloops Fire Rescue, according to the city’s fire chief.

KFR crews were called to 10,325 incidents in 2022 — up from 7,831 the previous year. Of those, 6,522 were medical, a 43 per cent increase from 4,564 medical calls in 2021.

A detailed report going to city council next week cites a number of reasons for the spike in medical calls, including ambulance shortages, increases in response types requiring critical life-saving intervention and “the issues that are affecting the health care system itself.”

Castanet Kamloops asked KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc to expand on that last point.

“We don’t have any walk-in clinics and people can’t find a family doctor,” he said.

“So they have two options — they call 911 or they wait in emergency. And in some cases, I think people may call 911 because they anticipate having to wait in emergency, and maybe they think if they come by ambulance they might get through quicker.”

Uzeloc also pointed to the ongoing drug crisis. According to the KFR report, the number of overdose, unconscious and “person down” calls crews responded to last year was up 21 per cent over 2021.

“We’re seeing such a problem with addiction and the drug problem,” Uzeloc said.

“There’s not enough recovery beds for people to go to even if they want to go for treatment, wait times are long. So there are a whole bunch of issues that are compounding everything.”

KFR firefighters are upgrading their medical training in 2023, moving from first-responder training to emergency medical responder. Uzeloc has also floated other ideas about how best to deal with medical calls, including a possible KFR medical response unit.

The number of actual fires KFR responded to last year was down compared to 2021 — 361 compared to 397 — but burning complaints and fire alarms were both up sharply.

The KFR report is expected to go to city council on Tuesday.