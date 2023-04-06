Riverside Park to reopen soon following extensive $6M facelift

Significant construction work at Riverside Park is expected to wrap up next month just in time for the Memorial Cup.

The $6-million facelift includes a new spray park, flood mitigation work, improvements to Rivers Trail and new washrooms.

Ryan Maalerud, the City of Kamloops’ capital projects supervisor, said the park is scheduled to open on May 20, with the majority of the work already completed.

“We've essentially completed all the flood mitigation work,” he said.

“And we were able to open that up to the public. And now we're putting the final touches on the splash park, washroom and the inclusive playground.”

Maalerud said the flood mitigation work will protect key infrastructure in the park.

“With that we're able to widen the pathway, increase lighting, safety, and do some general upgrades around that,” he said.

“The waterpark was nearing end-of-life — so bringing that back to life and kicking it up quite a few notches. And the washroom will be safer and more robust. And the inclusive playground will just provide a play space for all folks within the city.”

The project’s inclusive playground was added after work on Riverside Park had already begun. The $900,000 addition came after city council approved the playground as a supplementary budget item, raising the total cost of the project to just a little more than $6 million.

“It wasn't part of the original scope just from a funding perspective,” Maalerud said.

“But then when we did get the approval to go forward with that it just made sense to try to get it done before the grand opening and then we're not shutting the park down twice. So it was a pretty fast track project to try to get it all complete, but we did pull it off.”

The project was subject to various delays, including supply chain issues last summer.

“There's always obstacles with any construction project,” Maalerud said.

“I think with this one, it was more just closing the public space and all the anticipation.”

Maalerud said a lot of planning had to be done with event organizers and parks and operation staff with the city to organize events in the park.

A new marquee welcome sign was recently approved by the city to be displayed in Riverside Park, but Maalerud said it won't be ready when the park reopens next month.

“Unfortunately, it won't be part of the grand opening," he said.

"It's going to take some time to get that designed and planned for."

The park will reopen just before the start of the Memorial Cup, which will run at nearby Sandman Centre from May 26 until June 4.