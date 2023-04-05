Kamloops Food Bank 50/50 prize could be $250,000

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops Food Bank is running a 50/50 fundraiser offering a chance at a prize up to $250,000.

Tickets are on sale now and will be available until May 14.

The agency aims to sell 102,500 tickets, which would bring in $500,000 and result in a prize of $250,000.

Tickets are three for $20, 10 for $50 or 25 for $100 and can be purchased online.

The food bank’s share of the cash will be used to help feed its 7,000 clients, as well as 45 community agencies and nine regional food banks.