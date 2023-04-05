Mounties seek help locating man believed to have been headed to Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Jordan Dean Nande

Police say they need help tracking down an overdue traveller who didn’t show up as expected in Kamloops.

Jordan Dean Nande, 27, was reported missing last weekend. According to his police, the Fort St. John man’s family last heard from him about three weeks ago, when he said he was in Kamloops.

“Kamloops RCMP has no evidence to support that Jordan arrived in Kamloops,” RCMP Const. Chad Neustaeter said in a news release.

Nande is described as a First Nations man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 154 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Neustaeter said Nande is on probation and was last seen by his probation officer in Fort St. John last month.

He said Nande has ties to Fort St. John, Fort Nelson, Williams Lake and possibly Kamloops.

Anyone with information about Nande’s whereabouts can call police at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.