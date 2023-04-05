Province agrees to restore old name of Merritt-area road following backlash from residents

Photo: Google Street View Aberdeen Road meets with Highway 8 in the Shulus area northwest of Merritt.

The provincial government is backtracking on a decision to change the name of a road in the Lower Nicola area northwest of Merritt.

Aberdeen Mine Road will once again be known as Aberdeen Road following backlash from residents in the area.

B.C.’s ministry of transportation and infrastructure changed the name of the road in February from Aberdeen Road to Aberdeen Mine Road.

Following the change, a number of residents in the area expressed concern. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District consulted with residents last month, who overwhelmingly opposed the new name.

The ministry subsequently agreed to restore the Aberdeen Road name.

TNRD spokesman Colton Davies said approximately 72 addresses were impacted by the change, which the ministry said was done to match provincial records.

Aberdeen Road runs north off Highway 8 in the Shulus area northwest of Merritt.