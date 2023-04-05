Ministry will install barriers on Hwy. 1 in Lytton after SUV hit school bus

Photo: SD74 The board of education for SD74 asked the ministry of transportation and infrastructure to address safety concerns along a stretch of Highway 1 near Lytton after a vehicle left the road and crashed into a Lytton school bus earlier this year.

B.C.'s ministry of transportation and infrastructure says concrete roadside barriers will be constructed along Highway 1 in Lytton after a vehicle left the highway and crashed into a school bus earlier this year.

The board of education for School District 74, which includes the community of Lytton, wrote a letter to Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure about the Jan. 23 incident, asking for the safety barrier along the highway in the wake of the crash.

The letter said Lytton’s Kumsheen ShchEma-meet school is located adjacent to the highway, and “collective fears” of what could happen without a safety barrier were realized when a vehicle left the highway and traveled across the school parking lot, crashing into a school bus.

No one from the school was hurt in the incident because it happened after hours, but SD74 officials noted community members were left feeling unsafe.

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, the ministry thanked the school district for its letter and noted work is underway to install a barrier in the area.

“We have informed the school district that ministry staff have been working on a design for the installation of concrete roadside barriers at this location,” the ministry said.

“The barrier design will be completed this spring with installation expected to be completed during the summer.”

“Safety is the ministry’s highest priority, and we take concerns about the safety of students, staff and the community very seriously," the statement said.