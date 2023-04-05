Sun Peaks announces plans for new $12M high-speed chairlift

Photo: Kelly Funk Aerial photo of the terrain that will be serviced by the new West Bowl Express.

Work crews in Sun Peaks have started work on a $12-million high-speed chairlift in the alpine area of the resort.

The West Bowl Express will take skiers to the upper reaches of Mount Tod “and will provide enhanced access to a popular area of the resort known for quality snow and scenic vistas,” according to a news release Wednesday from Sun Peaks Resort.

The detachable quad chairlift is expected to be complete ahead of the 2024-25 ski season.

The West Bowl previously was serviced by a T-bar that was decommissioned in 2021. The new lift is more than double the length of the old T-bar.

“Sun Peaks continues to evolve and this significant new lift infrastructure will diversify the experience in an important pod of terrain in the resort,” Darcy Alexander, the resort’s vice-president and general manager, said in the release.

“Guests will have additional trails and vertical to explore with the convenience and efficiency of detachable lift technology.”

Work is underway, with planning, engineering and groundwork recently completed, according to the resort. Additional work is expected to take place this summer, with lift installation anticipated next year.

The West Bowl Express will be the third new lift to open at Sun Peaks in a six-year span. The $4-million Orient chairlift opened in 2018 and a new Crystal chairlift opened in 2020.

“These initiatives reflect the resort’s commitment to delivering a world-class skiing and snowboarding experience at Canada’s second-largest ski area,” the release said.