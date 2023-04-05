Mounties search for man wanted on warrants stemming from vehicle theft

Photo: RCMP David Russell Tarrant

Police are trying to track down a Kamloops man wanted on warrants stemming from allegations relating to a stolen vehicle.

David Russell Tarrant, 39, is wanted on warrants relating to charges for possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, prohibited driving and breach of a release order, police say.

Tarrant is described as a First Nations man standing 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 214 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his chin.

“If you or someone you know has information related to David Tarrant’s whereabouts, please contact police as soon as possible,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Tarrant can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.