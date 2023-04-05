Provincial minister says skilled trades workers needed amid push for more housing

Photo: Castanet Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim speaks as part of a panel discussion on boosting housing supply at the Union of B.C. Municipalities housing summit on Tuesday.

B.C.’s minister of housing says in order to quickly construct more housing province-wide, a robust skilled trades workforce is needed — along with a shift to pre-manufactured and mass timber projects.

Minister Ravi Kahlon discussed the matter in response to a question from City of Kamloops Coun. Stephen Karpuk, which was raised during a panel discussion at the Union of B.C. Municipalities housing summit in Vancouver on Tuesday.

The panel, which featured several mayors and representatives from provincial and federal government, discussed what some fast-growing B.C. cities are doing to bolster their housing supply, including streamlining housing approvals, pre-zoning, and moving affordable and rental housing proposals to the front of the approvals queue.

Karpuk asked Kahlon and MP Terry Beech, parliamentary secretary to the deputy Prime Minister and minister of finance, to address capacity challenges when it comes to the push to build more homes province-wide.

“How can we seek to address levels of capacity that we have within our system, your system, going forward when it comes to education — because we need skilled trades to do this," Karpuk said.

He also asked how the government would help address infrastructure needs in growing cities — a concern raised by other municipal representatives — specifically the need to construct more schools, and reduce the number of portables.

Kahlon agreed land purchases and building schools is important, and said more skilled tradespeople need to be trained in order to meet construction demand.

“I would say to everyone, if you are a young person, or an older person, get into trades," Kahlon said.

"There's a good opportunity to be in trades, and we're encouraging people to do so."

Kahlon said the construction industry will need to change as well, noting he believes mass timber projects are “the future.”

"We have to move more to pre-manufactured projects off-site. We know it leads to a reduction in waste," Kahlon said.

"I'm a big fan of mass timber. I think there's huge opportunities to not only build more sustainably in our communities, but do it faster."

Beech said the federal and provincial governments have roles to play with ensuring adequate skills training is being offered, and attracting skilled workers through immigration.

“Even if everybody here does re-zonings and the federal government and provincial governments and municipalities all get together funding housing, there are going to be capacity bottlenecks. There’s no doubt about that,” Beech said.

“Then you get into cases where your labor costs are going up, and you're kind of working against yourself.”

He said the immigration minister is “working with the specific topic of housing in mind.”

“I think you will be seeing solutions," Beech said.