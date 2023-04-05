Weekend jail for 'predatory' sex offender who targeted grieving teen

Photo: Castanet

A “predatory” sex offender who took advantage of a grieving 14-year-old girl has been ordered to spend 90 days in jail, and he can serve it on weekends.

The 44-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. Castanet is also not naming the rural Kamloops-area community in which the offence took place because doing so could identify the victim.

The man was convicted on one count of sexually touching a person under 16 following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court late last year. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

The man and the teen met up a number of times late in 2018 and engaged in sex. At the time, the girl had recently lost a sibling and was extremely vulnerable, court heard.

The man was acquitted on an additional charge of sexual assault because the teen lied about her age, telling him she was 16. But B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves convicted him on the single count based on evidence court heard about an interaction they had before she told him she was 16.

During a sentencing hearing last month, Crown prosecutor Leah Winters described the offence as “predatory.” She had been seeking a prison sentence as long as 12 months.

Groves sentenced the man Tuesday to 90 days in jail to be served intermittently — on weekends — so that he can continue to work and provide for his family, as well as 18 months of probation.

Among the conditions of the man’s probation are terms prohibiting him from visiting parks, pools or playgrounds and from using any social media.

He will also be required to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and to register as a sex offender for 20 years.