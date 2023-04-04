Work crews busy building $200K temporary platform inside Sandman Centre

Photo: Tim Petruk Workers on Tuesday could be seen building scaffolding on the concourse at the east end of Sandman Centre.

Work is well underway at Sandman Centre on a temporary platform to accommodate box seats and a broadcast platform for the upcoming Memorial Cup.

Workers are installing scaffolding on the concourse at the east end of the arena, on top of which as many as 200 seats will eventually be installed.

Ryan Maalerud, the City of Kamloops’ capital projects supervisor, told Castanet he expects the scaffolding will be fully built by the end of next week, after which time workers will begin adding the finishing touches — power, TVs, partitions and seats.

Maalerud said officials with the Kamloops Blazers will determine the final set up of the platform, including the number of seats and boxes. He said crews are planning for about 12 boxes of varying sizes accommodating between 100 and 200 spectators, as well as a TSN broadcast booth.

Late last month, Kamloops city council was asked to approve $200,000 in an unexpected funding request to pay for the construction of the platform.

Councillors agreed to pitch in $100,000 or half of the cost, whichever is greater. The Memorial Cup host committee will pay the other half.

The last-minute ask was in addition to more than $900,000 worth of Memorial Cup-related work the city has already paid for at Sandman Centre.

According to the City of Kamloops, it is expected the Memorial Cup will generate an economic impact of $12 to $15 million in the community, leaving “a lasting infrastructure and financial legacy for Kamloops, including a high school scholarship fund.”

The Blazers will host the Memorial Cup beginning on May 26 and running through June 4.

Kamloops previously hosted the tournament in 1995. The city lost out to Kelowna in its bid for the 2020 Memorial Cup, which was subsequently cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.