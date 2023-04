Photo: Tk'emlups te Secwepemc/Facebook The Red Bridge spans the South Thompson River, connecting Mount Paul Way on the Tk'emlups reserve with Lorne Street in downtown Kamloops.

The Red Bridge will be closed for 12 hours next week for inspection.

The span is slated to close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, and reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to Argo Road Maintenance.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead to use alternate routes.