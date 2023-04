Photo: Instagram/katchkamloops

A new Kamloops restaurant is planning a drag brunch for later this month.

Katch Craft Kitchen and Bar will host the Spring Fling drag brunch on Saturday, April 22.

The 19-plus event will feature performers Mona Moore, Argentina Hailey and Mr. Terri Stevens.

Tickets are $10 at the door and the event is slated to get underway at noon.

Katch, at 1175 Rogers Way in Aberdeen, held its grand opening in February.