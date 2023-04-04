Y Dream Home lottery tickets up for grabs; $1.38M Juniper home is top prize

Photo: Y Dream Home lottery This year's Y Dream Home is located at 2197 Coldwater Dr. in Juniper Ridge.

Tickets for the 2023 Y Dream Home are now on sale.

The annual fundraiser kicked off on Tuesday morning.

This year’s Y Dream Home is located at 2197 Coldwater Dr. in Juniper Ridge. The house is valued at $1.38 million. The 30 prizes are worth a combined $1.6 million.

This is the 33rd consecutive year that the Y Dream Home has been a collaboration between Thompson Rivers University and the Canadian Home Builders Association of the Central Interior.

TRU’s building trades students are involved in the construction of the home, giving them valuable real-world experience.

The grand-prize draw will take place on June 28, with early-bird draws on May 1 and June 1.