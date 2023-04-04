Environment Canada cancels late-season storm warning for Coquihalla Highway

Photo: DriveBC This webcam photo shows the conditions on the Coquihalla Highway 61 kilometres south of Merritt late Monday night.

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

A snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway has been cancelled.

As of 3 a.m., Environment Canada advised significant snowfall is no longer expected.

ORIGINAL: 11:40 p.m.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope.

According to Environment Canada, total accumulations of 20 to 25 centimetres are expected to result in “challenging road conditions.”

The snowfall is expected to ease overnight or on Tuesday morning.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Motorists are being urged to adjust driving to road conditions.