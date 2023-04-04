Hamer-Jackson, Sajjan discuss possible federal funding for social housing

Photo: Tim Petruk Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan speaks Monday morning at a grocery store in downtown Kamloops.

The mayor of Kamloops met Monday with a federal minister about potential funding for new subsidized housing in the city.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Margot Middleton met with International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan during his stop in Kamloops to discuss city issues and how Ottawa might be able to help.

Sajjan told Castanet he wanted to get an idea of the “wider vision” of the city.

Hamer-Jackson said he brought up the city’s street issues and recovery, among other topics.

“We talked a little bit about the problems we have in Kamloops,” the mayor said.

“We’ve got a lot of harm reduction — and I know we need harm reduction, but we’ve gone right from harm reduction to complex care. In the middle there should be recovery.”

Sajjan noted health care is a provincial responsibility but he said there are definitely ways the feds could help.

“If we look at one separate problem at a time, them you kind of look at one solution,” he said.

“When you look at the recovery piece, you also need to look at housing. We have announced a lot of housing funding for programs for social housing and other programs. Those are things that you can take advantage of.”

Sajjan said he encouraged Hamer-Jackson to pitch ideas that could address the "totality" of the issues he wants to tackle.

“I told them, they have the knowledge base of what’s taking place in Kamloops,” Sajjan said.

“If they’re able to provide a proposal, then it allows us to look at what type of federal programs could provide support.”

Hamer-Jackson said the meeting was very positive.

“It was really good,” he said.

“We talked about a lot of different things we can do and a lot of ways we can get federal money.”