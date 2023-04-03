Time to take precautions with waste, other attractants as bears wake up, city says

Photo: UBCO

Spring is in the air and the City of Kamloops is reminding residents to be careful with bear attractants with hungry bruins coming out of hibernation.

“Unfortunately, when we do not take precautions to properly secure attractants, it often leads to bears being put down,” Danielle Sparks, the city’s environmental services co-ordinator, said in a news release.

“Bears that show minimal fear of people and that are conditioned to non-natural food sources are not candidates for relocation or rehabilitation because of the high risk to public safety.”

Residents are asked to keep pet food inside, remove bird feeders, keep barbecues clean, pick tree fruit and manage back yard composters.

Sparks said a half-dozen bears had to be killed in Kamloops last year.

“This is preventable,” she said.

“The city’s Bear Smart program aims to increase awareness of the consequences of not managing attractants and to encourage behaviour that helps keep bears safe and reduces human-bear conflict.”

The city is also reminding homeowners about waste cart rules. From April 1 until Nov. 30, carts cannot be placed curtsied earlier than 4 a.m. on collection day.

According to the city, it is also the residents’ responsibility to ensure that waste carts do not attract wildlife, including bears.

“We want residents to remember that a fed bear is a dead bear and their actions can save a bear’s life,” Sparks said.