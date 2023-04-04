Year-long overhaul of Halston Bridge slated to start next month

Photo: Tim Petruk

A year-long construction project rehabbing the pockmarked Halston Bridge will get underway in about a month, according to the province.

The Halston Bridge carries an estimated 23,000 vehicles over the North Thompson River each day, connecting Highway 5 with North Kamloops. Starting in May and continuing for about a year, the span will be down to one lane each direction 24 hours a day.

“Travellers should expect congestion and delays and plan accordingly,” B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation said in a statement.

According to the ministry, which is responsible for the structure, the bridge will be safer and will require less surface maintenance once the work is done.

The project includes replacement of deck joints, improvements at the east abutment and resurfacing. It comes as city crews work to repair Fortune Drive between Oak Road and the Overlanders Bridge — a project expected to continue until the end of May.

The Halston Bridge work is expected to be complete by the end of May of 2024.