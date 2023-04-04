Accused killer arrested for witness tampering on eve of trial will seek bail

Photo: Castanet

An accused killer who was arrested for alleged witness tampering moments before his murder trial was slated to begin is hoping to be released on bail later this month.

Corey Harkness, 35, was arrested by deputy sheriffs at the Kamloops Law Courts on Feb. 7, about 20 minutes before his second-degree murder trial was to begin in BC Supreme Court.

Harkness is accused of shooting Brock Ledoux to death inside a home in Cache Creek on Jan. 14, 2019. He is then accused of contacting a witness in his trial on that charge on Jan. 31 of this year.

During a brief hearing in BC Supreme Court on Monday, a judge ordered a new technical suitability report for Harkness’ Cache Creek home. Such reports are carried out by corrections staff to ensure electronic monitoring will work where an accused person hopes to live while on bail.

Harkness was on bail in the months leading up to his scheduled murder trial. One of the conditions of his bail required he have no contact with a number of Crown witnesses.

Harkness is alleged to have contacted one of those witnesses, Chelsea Prior, on Jan. 31. He is facing charges of attempting to obstruct justice and breaching a no-contact order.

His murder trial was adjourned because Harkness’ lawyers fired him following his arrest.

Prosecutors have said they plan to oppose his release and revoke his bail on the murder charge.

Harkness is due back in court on April 11 to set a date for a bail hearing.