Mounties tight-lipped on whether body found in Kamloops-area murder probe

Photo: RCMP Police say they have linked a bloody Ikea rug, like the one pictured on the left, to the murder of Peter Daniel Casimir, pictured on the right.

UPDATE: 3:03 p.m.

Police won’t say whether they have located the body of a Kamloops-area man believed to have been murdered.

According to Mounties, a bloody Ikea area rug dropped off at the Barriere RCMP detachment has been linked to the murder of Peter Daniel Casimir. Police have not said when the rug was dropped off.

Castanet Kamloops asked an RCMP spokesman whether Casimir’s body has been found and where investigators believe he was killed.

“Those are details I’m not at liberty to provide at this time,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in reply.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:55 p.m.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart described Casimir’s slaying as “targeted” and said there is no danger to the public.

Investigators are looking to establish a timeline of Casimir’s movements and associations in March.

“Investigators continue to seek any additional information the public may have with respect to knowledge of the Ikea area rug and its origin,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in a news release.

Mounties have not said when the rug was left at the Barriere detachment. They said on Sunday that it was connected to a “violent criminal act.”

Anyone with information can call police at 1-877-987-8477.