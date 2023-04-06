BC Housing buys Cherry Avenue apartments, plans 42 units of affordable rentals

Photo: Tim Petruk An apartment building on the North Shore which sustained damage in a 2021 fire has been purchased by BC Housing.

A North Shore apartment building that sustained damaged in a fire two years ago has been purchased by the province for nearly $13 million, with plans to provide 42 units of affordable rental housing.

The apartment building is located at 435 Cherry Ave.

“To succeed in life, people need a place to call home, and we are making sure that more people in Kamloops have that today with this purchase,” Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s minister of housing, said in a news release.

“Our government will continue to explore creative avenues like this to build on our commitment to increase affordable housing options that meet the needs of people in Kamloops and in communities across British Columbia.”

A fire, believed to have been caused by smoking materials, caused significant damage to the building in mid-January 2021. At the time, a KFR fire investigator said three suites had been damaged by fire and smoke, with six additional units sustaining water damage.

Several dozen people were displaced in the wake of the fire. The building has been vacant.

The province said the purchase price was $12.8 million.

According to BC Housing, renovations on the property — which are already underway — are expected to take six months. Tenants are expected to move in by the end of the summer.