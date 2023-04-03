Minister touts budget's benefits for Kamloops, says he had 'great' meeting with mayor

Photo: Tim Petruk Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan speaks Monday morning at a grocery store in downtown Kamloops.

Canada’s minister of international development is in Kamloops on Monday touting the budget his government unveiled last week, saying the spending plan stands to benefit many in the Tournament Capital.

Vancouver-South MP Harjit Sajjan, who is also the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, spoke briefly and took questions from reporters at Daana Paani grocery store on Seymour Street.

Sajjan was asked how the budget will impact people living in Kamloops. He suggested the spending plan could lead to more family doctors setting up shop in the city, for starters.

“First of all, all Canadians will benefit from this budget when it comes to the unprecedented investments that the federal government is making in our health care for the provinces,” he said.

“I know some of the doctors here and the challenge with getting a family doctor, making sure these investments will go to having more family doctors.”

Sajjan also touted his government’s dental care plan and a grocery rebate aimed at providing inflation relief to 11 million Canadians, as well as the economic promise of the Kamloops area.

“There’s so much potential here in Kamloops, and I say this with excitement because of your wood-fibre plant, you have great opportunities to be the leaders in the clean economy sector and attract businesses,” he said.

“Your tourism is already doing extremely well and I think you can do even better.”

Sajjan said he had a good meeting Monday with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

“We had a great discussion with the mayor and his team this morning to talk about their vision and what more we can do, from support on housing, how we can work with the provincial government to provide more support,” he said.

The budget laid out last week by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pledged $59.5 billion of new spending over the next five years.