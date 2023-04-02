Major Crime Unit assumes investigation into bloody rug that appeared at Barriere RCMP detachment

Photo: RCMP

The bloody Ikea rug that appeared at the Barriere RCMP Detachment has been confirmed to be associated with a violent criminal act.

The South East District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation.

“Investigators believe the nature of the offence was targeted and that no danger to the public exists” says Sgt. Jason Smart, NCO of the South East District Major Crime Unit.

Major Crime investigators are unsure of the 5 ft. by 8 ft. rug’s origins and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South East District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.