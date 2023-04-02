BC SPCA shares update on 15 starving dogs rescued from Clearwater breeder

Photo: BC SPCA These three emaciated dogs were among more than a dozen seized in January from a breeder in the North Thompson area, according to the BC SPCA.

In January, BC SPCA animal protection officers seized 13 starving dogs from an individual in Clearwater who was breeding and selling Presa Canario dogs for profit during the pandemic.

A BC SPCA spokeswoman described the sickly dogs as “walking skeletons” and said investigators found evidence that some of them had eaten a blanket — “desperate for anything to eat to try to stay alive.”

Two emaciated adult dogs had been surrendered into BC SPCA custody the day before the seizure.

“The condition of these animals was just horrific,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection, and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

“It was one of the worst cases of starvation I have seen in my 42 years with the BC SPCA.”

In total, seven 10-week-old puppies and eight dogs under the age of three years were rescued.

The puppies, who were in the best physical condition, were all adopted soon after they came into the BC SPCA’s care. Sadly, due to the severity of their conditions, three of the adult dogs did not respond to treatment and were euthanized to relieve their suffering.

“The dogs were truly terrible to look at when they arrived. They were cold, lethargic and uninterested in the world,” says Daria Evans, manager of the BC SPCA’s Kamloops and District Community Animal Centre, one of the two centres the adult dogs were sent to.

The animals were being kept outside all day in sub-zero temperatures with no shelter.

“It took several weeks on a carefully monitored refeeding plan before they began to safely gain weight.” Not only were the dogs in horrible physical condition, they were also extremely fearful and unsocialized.

The dogs are now almost at their ideal weight.

“If someone figured out how to harness their energy you could power a small city with it,” she says. “Bear, Sitka, Callie, and Onyx all love to play and want to be outside running around together as much as possible.”

The dogs are all available for adoption.

On March 17th, prosecutors announced they are considering whether charges will be laid in connection with the animal-cruelty investigation.

The BC SPCA’s investigators forwarded charge recommendations to prosecutors, which are currently under review.