Photo: Government of Canada

A federal cabinet minister will be visiting Kamloops on April 3.

Minister of International Development and Vancouver South MP, Harjit Sajjan will be visiting Kamloops to speak on investments in the 2023 federal budget.

The event will be held at Daana Paani, a local grocer, at 414 Seymour St. At 10 a.m.

The 2023 federal budget was tabled on March 28.