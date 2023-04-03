Kamloops to heat up over coming week, chance of wind and flurries

Madison Erhardt

Kamloops will be warming up over the coming week as temperatures begin to increase, according to Environment Canada.

Wind and flurries are predicted early on before skies clear up for a sunny midweek.

Monday morning will see a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a wind chill of -3 C. A mix of sun and cloud is predicted throughout the day, with a high of 10 C and winds reaching 15 km/h. Monday night will see clear skies and a low of -3 C.

Tuesday will see sunny skies and a high of 11 C. Clear skies will continue into the night as temperatures dip to a low of -1 C.

Wednesday will reach a daytime high of 12 C as sunny skies persist. Wednesday night will reach a low of 0 C.

Thursday will see a return to sun and cloud as temperatures peak with a high of 16 C during the day. Cloudy periods are expected during the night with a low of 6 C.

Friday will continue to see sun and cloud and a high of 16 C. Friday night is forecast to have cloudy periods and a low of 6 C.

Saturday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 19 C — 4 degrees above seasonal averages.

Warm temperatures and sunny skies with cloudy periods are expected to continue over the weekend.