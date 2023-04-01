Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt amid spring snowstorm

Photo: Kurtis Rainer / Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook

UPDATE 8:10 p.m.

The highway remains closed.

DriveBC says the closure is due to "non-compliant commercial vehicles spun out past chain up area."

There is no estimated time of reopening at this point.

ORIGINAL 7 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt.

DriveBC reports there is a multi-vehicle incident in the area between the snowshed and summit. Webcams show traffic backed up.

Social media reports suggest the road is slippery and many vehicles are spinning out, possibly after removing their snow tires a bit too early.

The highway is closed in both directions. DriveBC says the next update is due at 7:30 p.m.