SD74 calls for ministry help after crash at Lytton school located near Hwy. 1

School district officials are calling on the province to address safety concerns along Highway 1 near Lytton after a vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a school bus earlier this year.

The board of education for School District 74, which includes the communities of Ashcroft, Lytton, Lillooet and Cache Creek, wrote to Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure, about the incident.

The letter was also sent to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for information, a copy of which was attached to last week’s regular board meeting agenda.

In the letter, board co-chairs Larry Casper and Carmen Ranta said Lytton’s Kumsheen ShchEma-meet school, attended by students from kindergarten to grade 12, is located beside Highway 1.

“For years, we have been advocating with the ministry and local contractors for a barrier to be established along the highway for the safety of students, staff and the community,” the letter said.

“Our collective fears of what could happen without a barrier was actualized on Jan. 23, 2023 when a vehicle left the highway and traveled across the school parking lot, finally crashing into a school bus.”

The letter said the incident happened after hours and no one was hurt, but community members have been left feeling unsafe at the school site.

“Despite this accident, we continue to see a slow response from the ministry of transportation and infrastructure to this clear safety risk,” the co-chairs wrote, adding local contractors are investigating, but can’t confirm when a solution will be put in place.

“We sincerely and respectfully request that you, Minister Fleming, will address this situation immediately.”

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the ministry of transportation and infrastructure for a response.