Memorial Cup Host Committee to pitch in $100K towards temporary arena upgrade

The Memorial Cup Host Committee and the City of Kamloops have committed to splitting the cost of an additional Sandman Centre upgrade for the big event in May.

On Tuesday, Kamloops council was asked to consider paying an additional $200,000 to purchase and install a temporary elevated platform which would hold suites for TSN broadcasters, league and team officials during the tournament.

Council voted to approve $100,000 in funding for the structure, or 50 per cent of the total cost — whichever was cheaper.

The city and the host committee have since issued a joint statement confirming the two parties will split the cost.

“An event of this size takes a tremendous amount of effort and coordination, and we can expect hiccups along the way,” said Yves Lacasse, chairman of the Memorial Cup Host Committee.

“We are focused on creating a great guest experience and are committing an additional $100,000 to make this event everything it needs to be on the national stage.”

Lacasse said the host committee is working with the city to try and reduce costs related to the temporary seating.

“At the end of the day, this is about working together to make Kamloops shine for our residents, our visitors and everyone watching this event.”

According to the City of Kamloops, the Memorial Cup is estimated to generate an economic impact of $12 to $15 million, leaving “a lasting infrastructure and financial legacy for Kamloops, including a high school scholarship fund.”

The Memorial Cup will run from May 26 until June 4.