TNRD, regional hospital district boards each approve 2023 budgets

Photo: Castanet

A pair of budgets were approved last week by local elected officials, with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board and the hospital district board voting to adopt their respective financial plans.

Carla Fox, chief financial officer for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, told the board of directors the total taxation revenue in 2023 will be $25.1 million — representing a 7 per cent increase over last year.

However, Fox noted there’s a number of factors that impact the amount of tax actually owed by regional district residents.

“I please want you to remember in a municipality, this is quite meaningful. In a regional district, this means that the tax requisitions for the regional district went up 7 per cent. That is very different for each of your areas,” Fox told directors during Thursday’s meeting.

According to the TNRD, many residential property owners might see a smaller increase or a slight reduction in their property taxes owing due to a combination of factors, including new growth, which spreads amounts over a larger tax base.

In addition, property owners will only pay for the services they receive, whether they are in an electoral area or a member municipality.

Fox noted new services costs for this year include funding for the new Monte Creek fire protection service and some cyber security enhancements.

She said the regional district is also facing increasing costs of fuel, insurance and contracts, as well as rising interest rates.

In a statement, Scott Hildebrand, TNRD CAO, said staff have worked hard to prepare a budget that’s “fiscally prudent and sensitive to global economic challenges, while maintaining the ability to deliver services which we are mandated to provide.”

The Thompson Regional Hospital District board, which is responsible for financing capital projects and equipment for regional healthcare facilities, also approved its 2023 to 2027 Financial Plan this week, along with this year’s capital funding requests from Interior Health.

The average residence located within Thompson Regional Hospital District boundaries can expect to pay about $30 less in hospital district taxes in 2023 than they did in 2022.

Fox told the hospital district board the 2023 tax requisition for the hospital district is just under $16.4 million, with a 1.5 per cent tax increase over last year.

An average home assessed at $600,000 within the TRHD will pay about $176 this year for their portion of residential hospital district taxes — a decrease compared to $205 in 2022.

Some residents could see a decrease in their payments due to growth in the hospital district tax base, and because utility and business classes are taking up a larger share of the overall tax base.

“Residential assessments did go up, but the utility assessments and the business assessments went up quite a bit, which in turn affects the residents because that puts less of the burden on the residents,” Fox said.

In a statement, Mike O’Reilly, hospital district board chair and Kamloops councillor, noted the 1.5 per cent increase is intended to put money towards the third phase of construction and improvements at Royal Inland Hospital.