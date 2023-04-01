Police ask for public's help after bloody rug mysteriously turns up at Barriere detachment

Photo: Castanet

Mounties are asking for the public’s help after a bloody Ikea rug turned up at the Barriere RCMP Detachment.

In a news release, RCMP said it had confirmed the blood on the blue area rug, which measures 5 ft. by 8 ft., came from a human.

“Investigators are unsure of where the area rug came from, or the circumstances surrounding the blood on it,” the statement said.

“The RCMP are concerned for the well-being of the person or persons to whom the blood belongs.”

Police are looking for the public’s help to determine where the rug came from, and to confirm the well-being of whoever is associated with the item.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP tip line at 1-877-987-8477.