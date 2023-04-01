Police ask for public's help after bloody rug mysteriously turns up at Barriere detachment

Photo: Castanet
Mounties are asking for the public’s help after a bloody Ikea rug turned up at the Barriere RCMP Detachment.
In a news release, RCMP said it had confirmed the blood on the blue area rug, which measures 5 ft. by 8 ft., came from a human.
“Investigators are unsure of where the area rug came from, or the circumstances surrounding the blood on it,” the statement said.
“The RCMP are concerned for the well-being of the person or persons to whom the blood belongs.”
Police are looking for the public’s help to determine where the rug came from, and to confirm the well-being of whoever is associated with the item.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP tip line at 1-877-987-8477.
Photo: RCMP
Does this rug look familiar? Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward after an Ikea rug, which looks like this one, was turned in at the Barriere RCMP Detachment.