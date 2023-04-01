TNRL, BCGEU ratify new collective agreement for library staff

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library and the union representing library staff have ratified a new three-year collective agreement.

In a news release, the TNRD said the agreement, which includes wage increases retroactive to the beginning of 2023, and improvements to vacation entitlement and special leave, will be in place until Dec. 31, 2025.

Barbara Roden, TNRD board chair, said the board of directors is pleased to see the agreement ratified between the TNRL and the British Columbia General Service Employees Union.

“This agreement ensures the stability of our library services, which many people in our communities depend on,” Roden said in a statement.

“Our libraries are inclusive, accessible and welcoming, and library staff are at the core of this important service.”

According to the TNRD, the parties agreed to a two per cent wage increase in the first two years of the contract, and a four per cent wage increase in the third year.