Kamloops real estate leader new president of Association of Interior Realtors

Photo: Contributed

Chelsea Mann is the new Association of Interior Realtors president.

The Kamloops agent takes over from Penticton’s Lyndi Cruickshank in the role that oversees a 10-member board of directors.

“I am committed to serving all of our members and advocating for their interests,” Mann said in a press release.

“As our association now covers a wider area across British Columbia, we are poised to provide even stronger support for Realtors in their communities, and I look forward to working with our members to advance our shared goals.

“I am very excited to help lead the Association of Interior Realtors board of directors in the year ahead. Working alongside this talented group of individuals is an honour, and I am eager to contribute to our shared mission. Let’s make moves and lead our members to success in the year ahead.”

AIR serves approximately 2,600 Realtors who live and work in communities across the Interior, including the Okanagan, Kootenay, Kamloops and South Peace River regions.

Mann formerly served as president of the Kamloops and District Real Estate Association, which became part of AIR when the latter was formed more than two years ago. She boasts 16 years of real estate experience. She had been serving as Cruickshank’s vice-president.

Cranbrook’s Kaytee Sharun will serve as the new vice-president, and the returning directors are Kelowna’s Stephanie Braun and Ryan Malcolm, and Cranbrook’s Bruce Seitz.

New directors include Kelowna’s Jaime Briggs, Don Gagnon and Steve Jamieson, Vernon’s Maria Besso and Kamloops’ Kadin Rainville.