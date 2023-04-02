Restaurant ordered to pay up after stiffing former chef for $10K

Photo: Castanet Alchemy Brewing is located in the 600-bock of Victoria Street.

A Kamloops brew pub is on the hook for more than $10,000 owed to its former chef after reneging on a term in his contract.

Alchemy Brewing Company stiffed chef Mike Swann to the tune of $9,804.41, according to a decision by B.C.’s Employment Standards Tribunal.

Alchemy owner Al Renner appealed that ruling and lost, meaning he will now have to pay Swann the full amount — plus a $500 penalty and interest.

According to the appeal decision, dated March 15, Swann’s agreement with Alchemy included a two per cent cut of all food sales.

Swann worked for Renner from December of 2018 until April of 2021. When he quit, Swann filed a complaint alleging Alchemy failed to pay him everything he was owed.

According to the ruling, Alchemy stopped paying Swann his commission in December of 2019.

The win for Swann comes amid a legal battle between him and Alchemy.

Renner sued Swann in January, claiming Swann stole Alchemy’s recipe book when he quit, forcing the restaurant to close for the better part of a month.

Renner’s lawsuit is seeking $34,607.

Swann filed a response a few weeks later in which he accused Renner of stiffing him and failing to honour the terms of his contract. He also claimed the recipe book was his and said there was no reason for Alchemy to close after he left.

None of the allegations in either claim have been proven in court.