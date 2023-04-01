Lawyer plans to argue accused killer should be found not criminally responsible in Kamloops slaying

Photo: RCMP Jason Michael Holm

The Crown has closed its case in the trial of a Kamloops man accused of stabbing his friend to death, with defence lawyers set to argue he should be found not criminally responsible due to his state of mind at the time.

Jason Michael Holm, 39, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Paul Samuel Whitten, also 39, who was killed on Clarke Street in the West End on Aug. 1, 2020.

Court has heard Whitten was stabbed 49 times. Police found him gravely injured on a balcony on Clarke Street after responding to a 911 call about a man covered in blood. Before he died, court has heard, Whitten identified his killer as “Jason.”

Holm was arrested about four hours after Whitten died, and he admitted his guilt to police and blamed it on voices in his head.

The Crown closed its case this week. Defence lawyer Marilyn Sandford said she plans to call evidence in support of a not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD) finding.

Holm has a history of mental illness and was seen by multiple witnesses behaving erratically in the days before Whitten was stabbed. He has twice been found NCRMD on previous criminal charges.

Dates for when the NCRMD evidence will be heard have not yet been set.

Holm remains in custody.