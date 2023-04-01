Thorgy and the Thorchestra blended drag, symphony for 'uplifting' performance

Photo: Allen Douglas / Kamloops Symphony Orchestra Thorgy Thor performed her show Thorgy and the Thorchestra with the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra for two sold-out shows Thursday and Friday night.

A diverse crowd of local symphony enthusiasts, drag queen fans and out-of-town visitors packed Sagebrush Theatre this week to laugh, cheer and listen to a lively set from Thorgy and the Thorchestra.

Thorgy Thor, a celebrity drag queen best known for her appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race, brought her show to the Tournament Capital for sold-out Sagebrush Theatre performances on Thursday and Friday, backed by conductor Dina Gilbert and the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra.

Corry Climenhage, a Quesnel resident, and her mother Linda Moriarty, from Prince Albert, Sask., were travelling through Kamloops together and attended Thursday’s show after hearing about it from a friend.

“I thought it was wonderful,” Moriarty said.

“It was not only entertaining, but it was educational. We kind of learned how to be more open minded and put two cultures together.”

Climenhage noted they are supporters of both drag culture and the symphony.

“It was cool to see the drag folks who are here for drag, and then symphony-goers,” she said.

In an earlier interview with Castanet Kamloops, Thor said she always opens her show by recognizing the performance brings together audience members from different worlds.

“I say, ‘Listen. That’s what makes this event so unique and special and different,’” she said.

“Look to your left and to your right and make friends. Shake somebody's hand. This is somebody that you wouldn't necessarily be sitting next to at any other show. And this is what makes it so unique.”

Gilbert, who is also KSO’s music director, said she likes to see diverse audiences, noting the KSO had a concert earlier in the season which featured orchestral music alongside Indigenous hip-hop artists.

“Just seeing another generation, or another audience than your usual audience having a good time makes a whole difference,” Gilbert said.

The show, which was created in 2018 by Thor in collaboration with Canadian conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, incorporated lively orchestral performances of traditional and modern pieces, including interpretations of hit singles from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Some performances featured Thor, an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, as well as solos from local soprano Rachel Casponi.

Music was interspersed with entertainment and jokes from Thor, involving plenty of audience participation — including a walk off.

Leanne Stewart was volunteered to go on stage for the walk off by her son Dean — a self-described “avid RuPaul drag race fan.”

“I’m so glad we came,” Stewart said after the performance.

“It was such a great, uplifting evening. I’m so excited that Kamloops supported this.”

Stewart said a memorable part of the show for her was a nod to women composers and their accomplishments. She said the symphony gave a fantastic performance, adding she hadn’t seen the KSO in several years.

“The whole collaboration was fantastic. It was such a different kind of an evening but so fun, and we need more of that," Stewart said.

Dean agreed.

“It was really uplifting," he said. "In this day and age, with everything that’s going on, it’s paramount that this happens.”