City prohibits re-entry at Sandman Centre, will require ID for all alcohol purchases

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

When the Kamloops Blazers kick off their postseason run Friday at Sandman Centre, new rules will be in place prohibiting re-entry and requiring ID for all alcohol purchases.

The City of Kamloops announced three rule changes for the venue on Friday morning.

Effective immediately, re-entry is prohibited, two pieces of identification will be required for all alcohol purchases and all outside food and drink will be outlawed, with bag checks taking place at the door.

“Our goal is to provide an enjoyable experience for all spectators at Sandman Centre,” Sean Smith, the city’s events supervisor, said in a news release.

“We want residents to be prepared when they arrive at Sandman Centre for their next game or event. If you plan on purchasing alcohol, please be sure you have the proper ID with you before you enter the building, as you will not be permitted to leave and return.”

According to the city, special accommodations will be made in emergency situations.

“We know that these changes will be impactful to some residents, but overall we hope the community will be respectful of these changes and of staff,” Smith said.

The Blazers are taking on the Vancouver Giants in a firs-round series, with the puck slated to drop on Game 1 at 7 p.m. on Friday. Game 2 will go Saturday before the series shifts to Langley.

The club is hosting this year’s Memorial Cup, which will get underway at Sandman Centre on May 26.