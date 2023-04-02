KidSport gets $5K donation thanks to Blazers wins, Bradford Wealth Partners

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

KidSport Kamloops is $5,000 richer thanks to the Kamloops Blazers' strong season on the ice and a generous local company.

For a second year, Bradford Wealth Partners made a commitment to donate $100 for every win the Kamloops Blazers tallied in the WHL regular season.

After 48 Blazers victories, the firm rounded up the donation to an even $5,000. The cheque was presented to KidSport at Friday's Blazers game.

“Our goals for healthy, active, and safe community align well and we are very proud to support KidSport Kamloops and a winning partnership with the Kamloops Blazers,” said Hee Young Chung, advisor with Bradford Wealth Partners.

KidSport Kamloops is a not-fot-profit organization that aims to remove financial barriers that stop children from playing sports by covering registration fees and equipment costs.

KidSport Kamloops provided more than $62,000 in funding in 2022.

More information about KidSport Kamloops is available here.