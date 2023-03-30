BCWS crews having trouble finding wildfire near Ashcroft

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 9:38 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service say crews have been unable to locate the fire on the ground.

“We haven’t been able to find it on the ground yet, or find access into it, so we haven’t seen anything more than the smoke from the highway,” said Nicole Bonnett with BCWS.

BCWS says crews will “reassess in the morning” and will not have people on site overnight. As far as the service knows the fire is still burning, but it crews have been unable to locate it.

ORIGINAL 6:10 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a new fire Thursday in the Elephant Hill area between Cache Creek and Ashcroft.

The blaze showed up on the agency’s dashboard on Thursday evening.

There is no estimate yet on the size of the fire.