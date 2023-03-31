Pigs Annie and Archie move in to BC Wildlife Park

Photo: BC Wildlife Park Annie (left) and Archie are the BC Wildlife Park's newest residents. The pigs are in a 30-day quarantine but should be ready to meet guests in time for the park's Easter Eggcitement event, which gets underway on April 7.

The BC Wildlife Park’s two newest residents are a pair of pigs named Annie and Archie.

Annie (black) and Archie (white) are undergoing a mandatory 30-day quarantine period, but park staff expect them to move into the Home Hardware Family Farm in time for Easter weekend.

The BC Wildlife Park is holding a contest on Facebook, asking followers to identify Annie and Archie’s breed and the name for the wattles hanging off their faces. Respondents will be entered to win a family day pass to the park’s Easter Eggcitement event.

The park is now on spring hours, open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with last admission at 3:30 p.m.

Easter Eggcitement will run from April 7 to April 10, featuring egg hunts for various age groups, face painting and other events.