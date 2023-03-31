Pigs Annie and Archie move in to BC Wildlife Park

The BC Wildlife Park’s two newest residents are a pair of pigs named Annie and Archie.
Annie (black) and Archie (white) are undergoing a mandatory 30-day quarantine period, but park staff expect them to move into the Home Hardware Family Farm in time for Easter weekend.
The BC Wildlife Park is holding a contest on Facebook, asking followers to identify Annie and Archie’s breed and the name for the wattles hanging off their faces. Respondents will be entered to win a family day pass to the park’s Easter Eggcitement event.
The park is now on spring hours, open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with last admission at 3:30 p.m.
Easter Eggcitement will run from April 7 to April 10, featuring egg hunts for various age groups, face painting and other events.